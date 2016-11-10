LUANDA Nov 10 Angolan state oil company
Sonangol and its partners including oil major Chevron
have started production at the Mafumeira Sul oil field with an
initial output of 10,000 barrels per day, Sonangol said on
Thursday.
Located off the coast of Angola, the $5.6 billion project is
using early production systems, or EPS, while it is being fully
developed to pump an estimated 110,000 barrels per day or more.
"While creating the conditions for the full operation of the
project in the coming months, the EPS will operate with a
maximum production capacity of 10,000 barrels of oil/day,"
Sonangol said in a statement.
Chevron holds a 39.2 percent interest in Mafumeira Sul while
Sonangol has a 41 percent stake. Other partners are Total
and Italian energy giant Eni, with 10
percent and 9.8 percent respectively.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Tiisetso
Motsoeneng; Editing by Mark Potter)