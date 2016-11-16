LONDON Nov 16 Angola plans to export at least
1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January,
according to a preliminary export plan, down slightly from
December.
An initial loading plan issued on Wednesday showed 52
cargoes scheduled to load in January, compared with a revised
December loading programme of 53 cargoes and 1.65 million bpd.
The programme does not include any cargoes of Palanca, and
could be revised to add more oil later. Two cargoes were added
to the initial December export plan.
(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by Susan Fenton)