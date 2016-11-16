(Adds table)
LONDON, Nov 16 Angola plans to export at least
1.61 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in January,
according to a preliminary export plan, down slightly from
December.
An initial loading plan issued on Wednesday showed 52
cargoes scheduled to load in January, compared with a revised
December loading programme of 53 cargoes and 1.65 million bpd.
The programme does not include any cargoes of Palanca or
Gimboa, two grades that are small and not exported every month.
However, the plan could be revised to add more cargoes later.
Two cargoes were added to the initial December export plan.
Grade January BPD December BPD
cargoes cargoes
Cabinda 4 123,000 5 153,000
CLOV 5 161,000 6 194,000
Dalia 6 184,000 7 184,000
Girassol 4 129,000 4 129,000
Hungo 3 92,000 3 92,000
Kissanje 4 123,000 3 92,000
Mondo 3 91,000 2 61,000
Nemba 6 184,000 6 184,000
Pazflor 4 123,000 3 92,000
Plutonio 4 129,000 3 97,000
Saturno 5 153,000 6 184,000
Saxi 2 61,000 1 31,000
Sangos 2 61,000 3 92,000
Gimboa 0 0 1 32,000
Palanca 0 0 1 31,000
52 1.61 53 1.65
