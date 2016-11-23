* Huge debts accrued in past five months
* Africa's richest woman to sort out mess
* Sonangol crisis impacts national economy
* Cash flow a problem
By Libby George
LONDON, Nov 22 Angola's state oil company
Sonangol has amassed hundreds of millions of dollars in debts
and deferred payments to oil majors and contractors while its
new chief, Isabel dos Santos, attempts to reform its operations.
Contractors say they have waited months even for small
payments from Sonangol, which handles the oil and gas reserves
of Africa's second-largest oil exporter.
The delays began following the appointment of dos Santos,
the daughter President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, in June to root
out waste and corruption at a company that was struggling even
before oil prices plunged.
As she worked to unravel the company's myriad debts and
repayments, outgoing cheques ground to a halt.
Contractors and sources close to Sonangol said it is months
behind in payments to nearly every entity it works with, from
cash calls worth hundreds of millions and smaller payments of
hundreds of thousands.
"They haven't paid us, but we are talking to them," a source
at one contractor told Reuters. "They're trying to make reforms
but there is a cash flow problem."
Sources told Reuters that those owed included Chevron
, Total, BP, ENI and ExxonMobil
. Sonangol has asked for a moratorium on other debts
until the end of the year, they said.
This is the most significant effort yet to reform the
central pillar of sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest economy and
one of the continent's biggest companies.
Sonangol employs some of the Angola's most powerful people
and its tentacles spread beyond energy to real estate and
railways, and trucking to telecoms.
The appointment of dos Santos was itself controvesial. Her
father has ruled Angola since 1979 and government critics accuse
his family and associates of enriching themselves while doing
too little to spread the benefits of Angola's oil wealth to its
people. Isabel runs a multinational business empire that has
made her Africa's richest woman.
A group of lawyers has filed a lawsuit accusing the
president of nepotism and violating Angolan probity by
appointing her as head of the state oil firm. The supreme court
last month ordered him to respond to the inquiry.
Isabel dos Santos has defended the decision, saying she had
been picked for her expertise and competence.
GOVERNMENT COFFERS
At the start of the shake-up, she clipped the wings of the
entire Sonangol legal department, barring them from conducting
any external negotiations. This may have hindered sorting out
payment complications.
She even booted out the hair-dressing and nail-bar salons
that had set up shop inside Sonangol's Luanda headquarters to
pamper the oil executives in their lunch and coffee breaks,
according to one Luanda-based diplomat.
Former chief executive Francisco de Lemos Jose Maria, along
with the rest of the board, was replaced in June when dos Santos
took over.
Sources close to Sonangol said she had taken away Sonangol's
ability to pay its own bills directly. Revenues from oil sales
now flow directly to government coffers, where payments must be
approved before they go out.
The delays bubbled to the surface last month, when reports
circulated that Chevron was demanding immediate payment of $300
million in unpaid cash calls - the money that Sonangol is
required to pay for operations on oil and gas fields.
Chevron declined to comment, but the talks prompted Sonangol
to issue a rare statement about the troubles.
"This perfectly normal situation in the Angolan oil industry
is not unique or isolated," the company said.
It had reached a plan for some $200 million in payments to
Chevron, it added.
"The difficult situation of the oil industry, marked by oil
price fall, implies longer times of analysis and validation of
expenses and invoices for costs and investments," it said.
Total's Patrick Pouyanne said the company has a strong
relationship with Angola and when he met with dos Santos, "we
discussed more about new projects than cash difficulties".
ExxonMobil declined to comment and ENI did not respond to a
request for comment.
Sonangol said in a statement that measures adopted over the
past five months had allowed "recurring savings of over $240
million per year".
HERCULEAN TASK
The troubles are a window into the Herculean task dos Santos
faces in turning around Sonangol's fortunes during a prolonged
oil price rout, and also of the concerns swirling around
Sonangol and the government over a lack of transparency.
Watchdog group Transparency International ranked Angola 163
out of 168 countries in its index of perceived corruption in the
public sector, and said it had "minimal" budget openness.
Opposition groups have complained about the absence of any
public discussion of the state's dealings, particularly what it
said was a failure to shield citizens against the pain of low
oil prices that led it to slash fuel subsidies and cut public
spending.
Angola also cut off talks over a possible financial rescue
package with the International Monetary Fund that would have
forced it to diversify the economy and make a variety of
reforms.
CHINA DEBT
Sonangol has already borrowed heavily from China, a major
investor in Angola, which has limited its own access to oil
cargoes to sell each month for more cash.
In January, it has none at all to sell, possibly for the
first time. In August, it suspended a planned refinery upgrade
and in September, it delayed delivery of two ships it had
ordered from South Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine
Engineering, adding significantly to that firm's financial
stress.
"It's right across the value chain," IHS analyst Roderick
Bruce said. "They've got money for certain things, clearly not
for others."
A source close to Sonangol defended the company's moves and
said it was prudent to delay delivery of the vessels, postpone
the refinery upgrade and comb carefully through every single
payment to ensure money is spent properly.
But the government's own financial fate, which is closely
entwined with Sonangol, underscores the rough road ahead.
The IMF expects Angola's public debt to exceed 70 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of the year, despite
government spending cuts.
"Sonangol has had problems accessing cash, but this is also
partly due to a liquidity issue more generally in Angola, tied
to access to dollars in particular," said Alex Vines, head of
the Africa programme at Chatham House. "Add to that bureaucracy
and significant debts and the delays that have been reported."
Still, Vines and others said Sonangol's current struggles
will not deter oil majors. Analysts and oil industry figures
also believe that dos Santos may be the best hope to fix things.
"The scale of the Sonangol crisis convinced the presidency
that deep structural reform was necessary," Vines said.
"Only somebody with full political backing such as Isabel
dos Santos could ever have a chance at delivering the type of
the reforms that are needed."
(Reporting By Libby George; Additional reporting by Ed Cropley
and Joe Brock in Johannesburg, Editing by Angus MacSwan)