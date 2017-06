GENEVA, April 17 French oil major Total plans to reduce output at its 230,000 barrel per day Girassol offshore oil platform in June for planned works, trade sources said on Tuesday.

West African crude oil traders said that platform operator Total would cut volumes in order to inject new production from a satellite field.

Total was not immediately available for comment.

It was not clear if production would halt completely. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)