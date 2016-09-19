(Adds extra cargo added to October programme)
LONDON, Sept 19 Angola's offshore Plutonio
oilfield resumed production over the weekend after being shut
down for about 10 days for maintenance, industry sources said on
Monday.
The BP operated field typically exports around
130,000 barrels a day.
Angola's state oil firm Sonangol issued its preliminary
November loading programme on Monday at 1.57 million bpd. It did
not include any Plutonio oil.
Angola exports around 1.7 million to 1.8 million bpd of oil
on average but loadings hit a 10-year low in October as a larger
stream, Dalia, was undergoing maintenance.
A trading source said that a fourth Plutonio cargo had been
added to the October programme.
(Reporting By Julia Payne and Libby George; editing by Susan
Thomas and Susan Fenton)