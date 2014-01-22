* Would be most southerly west Africa pirate attack
* Angola is major oil exporter to China
* W.African piracy pushing up insurance, shipping costs
ATHENS/ABUJA, Jan 22 A fuel tanker is suspected
to have been hijacked by pirates off the coast of Angola, the
ship's owners said on Wednesday, in what would be the most
southerly attack to date by pirates off West Africa.
Pirate attacks jumped by a third last year off the coast of
West Africa but were mostly confined to the Gulf of Guinea,
around Africa's biggest oil producer Nigeria, where most of the
hijacking gangs are believed to originate.
The 75,000 deadweight tonne Liberian-flagged fuel tanker MT
Kerala lost contact with its Greece-based owner Dynacom on Jan.
18. The ship was last seen around seven nautical miles from the
Angolan capital Luanda, according to a security source.
"It is suspected that pirates have taken control of the
vessel," Dynacom said in a statement, adding it had no
confirmation.
If true, it would be hundreds of miles (kms) further down
the coast than the previously most southerly reported attack,
when pirates hijacked a tanker off Gabon last year. They were
suspected of siphoning oil from the vessel.
One security source said the MT Kerala was loaded with
gasoil. Tankers seized by Nigerian gangs are often released
after the oil, gasoline or other fuel on board is transferred to
smaller vessels. Sometimes crew are kidnapped for ransom.
International navies are not actively engaged in
counter-piracy missions in the region, unlike in the waters off
Somalia, the piracy hotspot on the other side of the continent.
Angola is Africa's second biggest crude oil exporter after
Nigeria, where pirate attacks have pushed up insurance costs for
shipping firms and foreign oil companies. Angola is a major
exporter to China.
"If substantiated, this latest incident demonstrates a
significant extension of the reach of criminal groups and
represents a threat to shipping in areas that were thought to be
safe," said Ian Millen, director of intelligence at Dryad
Maritime.
Millen said a suspicious tug boat entered northern Angolan
waters last week and was tracked moving north from Angola
towards Nigeria after the suspected attack, which could point to
an extension of the reach of Nigerian gangs.
The Gulf of Guinea region is a major source of oil, cocoa
and, increasingly, metals for world markets.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou in Athens and Joe Brock in Abuja;
additional reporting by Jonathan Saul in London and Pascal
Fletcher in Johannesburg; Editing by Alister Doyle)