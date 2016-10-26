LUANDA Oct 26 Angola's Supreme Court has asked
President José Eduardo dos Santos to respond to an inquiry on
why he appointed his daughter as head of the state oil firm,
according to court documents seen by Reuters.
Dos Santos appointed his daughter Isabel as chief executive
of state oil firm Sonangol in June. Angola, a member of OPEC, is
currently Africa's largest oil producer because of militant
attacks and other problems that have cut output in Nigeria.
The court was acting in response to a case filed by 14
Angolan lawyers who accused the president of nepotism and
violation of the Angolan probity law. The presidency was not
immediately available to comment.
