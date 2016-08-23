LUANDA Aug 23 Angola's ruling People's Movement
for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA) elected new party leaders on
Tuesday, including a former army general seen as a front-runner
to succeed long-time president José Eduardo dos Santos.
MPLA's Central Committee elected João Manuel Gonçalves
Lourenço, a retired general and defence minister, as vice
president ahead of 2017 parliamentary elections where the leader
of the winning party becomes president.
Dos Santos, president of oil-producing southern African
nation since 1979, was re-elected party leader over the weekend
by an overwhelming majority. But in March he indicated he would
be step down by 2018, although he failed to name a successor.
Dos Santos' billionaire daughter, Isabel, is seen as another
potential successor after her appointment by presidential decree
to chief executive of state oil firm Sonangol, the main source
of government revenues.
The appointment in June was seen by some analysts as dos
Santos laying the ground for dynastic, family succession if the
president follows through on his indication to step down in
2018.
The party also elected former prime minister António Paulo
Kassoma as secretary general of the organisation.
Angola, a member of OPEC and Africa's second largest oil
exporter after Nigeria, has been battered by the slump in global
crude prices that has dried-up revenues and provoked opposition
to dos Santos' 36-year rule.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Mfuneko Toyana)