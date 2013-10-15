* Plans for strategic partnership at risk
* Remarks came after Lisbon probed deals with top Angolan
officials
* Dos Santos says West creating "confusion" on corruption
* Angola cuts 2013 GDP growth forecast to 5.1 pct vs 7.1 pct
(Adds Portugal government statement)
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LUANDA, Oct 15 Angola's President Jose Eduardo
Dos Santos said on Tuesday relations with Portugal were
unhealthy, reflecting tensions in a planned "strategic
partnership" between Africa's number two oil producer and its
former colonial ruler.
Portugal is Angola's main source of imports and Portuguese
companies are very active in banking and construction in the
huge African country. In turn, Angolan investors have snapped up
large stakes in top Lisbon-listed companies.
Angola is second only to Nigeria as an African oil producer
and its rapid growth has given Portuguese firms and workers
opportunities to escape severe economic problems at home.
But relations between the two states were "not well," Dos
Santos, who has been in power since 1979, told parliament.
"There have appeared contradictions at the level of the
leadership and the current political climate in the relationship
does not advise the construction of the strategic partnership,"
he said.
The Portuguese government said in a statement that it had
listened to Dos Santos' comments "with surprise", but reiterated
the importance of what it believes is a good relationship
between the two countries.
Tensions became apparent last month after Portuguese Foreign
Minister Rui Machete apologised for legal probes by Lisbon into
business deals involving senior Angolan officials.
Angolan state-owned newspaper Jornal de Angola, seen as a
mouthpiece for the ruling MPLA party, has published editorials
criticising the Portuguese justice system and media and slamming
the country's elite as "ignorant and corrupt".
A bilateral summit planned for later this month has been
postponed to February.
Markus Weimer, senior analyst for Africa at consultancy
Control Risks, said Dos Santos' comments may not have great
immediate impact, but in the longer-term Portuguese building
firms could miss out on lucrative contracts.
CORRUPTION
Angola's main opposition party UNITA criticized the comments
and Dos Santos' weak record against corruption.
"Portugal is denouncing some acts of corruption and for a
corrupt state like Angola this does not go down well," UNITA
Secretary-General Vitorino Nhany told reporters.
Transparency International ranks Angola among the most
corrupt countries in the world, but Dos Santos rejected such
accusations.
"There is deliberate confusion made by organisations in
Western countries to intimidate Africans who want to build
assets and wealth; generally it is to create the image that the
rich African man is corrupt," he said.
British, French and American companies in the oil sector and
Portuguese banks were draining billions of dollars out of Angola
every year, he said.
Alex Vines, an Angola expert at London-based think tank
Chatham House, said diplomacy would be required to heal the
relationship between the two nations.
"Angola's efforts to increase transparency and disclosure
could help ... but international investors are saying that the
business environment is getting tougher even for established
companies," he added.
Dos Santos said his government had cut its economic growth
estimate for 2013 to 5.1 percent from 7.1 percent due to a long
drought, lower-than-expected growth in the oil sector, "bad
management" of public debt and a weak global economy.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Alvarenga in Lisbon; Editing by
Stella Mapenzauswa, Andrew Roche and Barry Moody)