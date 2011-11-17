LISBON Nov 17 Angola President Jose Eduardo dos Santos said on Thursday he remains available for any mission decided by his MPLA party, signalling he is ready to lead the party in a general election scheduled for the third quarter of next year.

Media reports in September cited senior MPLA sources as saying the long-serving Dos Santos has chosen state oil company Sonangol head Manuel Vicente as his successor, with a transition to take place before the election or up to about a year later.

The party will decide its candidate lists by January, Dos Santos said in a news conference following a meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho in Luanda. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)