May 29 Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos
has returned from Spain, state-owned news Agency Angop said on
Monday, following confirmation the 74-year-old was in the
European country for health checks.
Dos Santos, Africa's second-longest ruler, had been in Spain
since the start of May, for what was officially billed as a
private, two-week overseas visit, has fuelled speculation about
his health when he failed to return.
Angola confirmed for the first time on Monday that dos
Santos, who has been the country's leader for the last 38 years,
was in Spain for medical reasons. The government said he had
been unwell but declined to confirm local private media reports
of a stroke.
The opposition party for the oil-producing southern African
nation had previously called on the government to reveal the
state of dos Santos' health after reports he was seriously ill
in a hospital in Spain. An Angola-related Facebook page said dos
Santos had died, but the report was denied by his daughter
Isabel via Instagram.
Dos Santos, a Soviet-trained oil engineer and veteran of
the guerrilla war against Portuguese rule, has presided over an
economic boom in Africa's second-biggest oil producer since the
end of a long civil war in 2002.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by Tanisha Heiberg;
Editing by Andrew Hay)