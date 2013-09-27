LUANDA, Sept 27 Angola suspended 16 prison
guards and firemen on Friday for a brutal attack on inmates that
was filmed on a mobile phone and circulated on the Internet, a
rare reaction to public anger from one of Africa's most
authoritarian governments.
The five-minute video, which was seen by Reuters, showed the
guards kicking and beating several prisoners with sticks. Others
are heard laughing before leaving the inmates on the floor
bleeding and crying.
"We express our indignation at the acts performed by these
officers," the Interior Ministry said in a statement. The
prison's director was among those suspended and criminal charges
were likely to follow, it added.
London-based rights group Amnesty International called the
incident shocking and urged the government, which is frequently
accused of rights abuses, to prosecute the guards. Such
incidents were common in Africa's second-biggest oil producer,
it added.
Footage of an incident at another jail in Luanda a year ago
led to the firing of the prison director, his deputy and two
guards, the Interior Ministry said.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)