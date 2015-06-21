(Adds background)
LUANDA, June 21 Angolan police arrested more
than a dozen people on Saturday for allegedly planning to
organise protests threatening "order and public security", a
statement by Angola's Ministry of the Interior said on Sunday.
The arrests come on the heels of a recent state visit by
President Eduardo dos Santos to China, which the government
denied was aimed at negotiating a two-year moratorium on debt
repayments.
Tensions in the oil-producing nation's capital Luanda have
risen since state-controlled media reported Angola would be
looking to renegotiate terms of the more than $20 billion worth
of oil-backed loans issued to it by Beijing.
"Several steps in this city of Luanda...culminated in the
arrest in flagrant criminal action of 13 nationals who were
preparing to carry out acts to change the order and public
security in the country," the government said in a statement
seen by Reuters.
Police visibility has increased in the streets of Luanda in
response to public suspicions and dissent over how much the
government would concede to Chinese interests in its bid to
revive an economy hit by low crude price.
China has built strong ties with Angola since the end of a
long civil war in 2002, and President dos Santo's visit was
dedicated to seeking finance for a $4.5 billion hydropower
scheme, amongst other projects.
Dos Santo's 37-year rule over the southern African nation
has come under pressure from an economy reeling after crude
prices plunged to a six-year low of $45 a barrel in January.
Oil accounts for around half of Angola's GDP, 80 percent of
tax revenues and 90 percent of export earnings.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing Mfuneko Toyana;
Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)