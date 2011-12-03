LISBON Dec 3 Angolan youths and police
clashed at an anti-government rally in Luanda on Saturday,
injuring three protesters and leading to several arrests,
Portuguese state news agency Lusa reported.
Lusa said dozens of protesters started their march at
Independence Square and planned to head to the presidential
palace but were swiftly blocked by police, aided by unidentified
civilians.
The rally, the sixth organised this year by Angola's
burgeoning youth movement, called for the resignation of
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who has never before faced
such dissent in his 32-year-long rule.
Lusa quoted one of the protest organisers as saying an
unknown number of youths had been arrested and at least three
injured in the clashes.
"Instead of protecting, they (the police) disrespect human
rights," the organiser said.
No one at the Angolan police was available for comment.
Political tension is rising ahead of a election planned for
late 2012 in Africa's biggest oil producer after Nigeria, where
an estimated two-thirds of a population of 16.5 million people
live on less than $2 per day.
Inspired by uprisings which toppled rulers in Egypt and
Tunisia, Angola's youth movement has organised the rallies
without the official support of opposition parties.
Opposition parties and human rights groups have urged the
government to stop using violence to suppress the protests.
They have also long accused the government of mismanaging
the country's oil revenues, avoiding public scrutiny and doing
too little to fight corruption and poverty.
Dos Santos' ruling MPLA party, which won a 27-year long
civil war against UNITA in 2002 and then crushed its rivals in a
2008 election, has reacted by organising its own rallies and
accusing the opposition of planning a national insurrection.
The president last month signalled he would lead the party
in a re-election bid next year, quashing media speculation that
he planned to step down before the ballot.
