BRIEF-Wealth Management SPV to sell trust beneficial rights in hotel
* Says SPV which was set up with Japan-based unit of Goldman Sachs Group, will sell the trust beneficial rights in a hotel, which is located in Osaka
LUANDA, March 31 Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9.25 percent on Monday after a meeting of its monetary policy committee.
The committee last changed the lending rate in November, when it cut it from 9.75 percent. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)
* Says unit will take out a loan of 750 million yen from ShinGinko Tokyo, Limited, with a term of 10 years, on April 28