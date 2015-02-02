BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 Angola's central bank left its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 9.0 percent on Monday, saying this was appropriate to maintain price stability in the economy.
The Bank of Angola has kept the rate unchanged since raising it by 25 basis points in October. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Alison Williams)
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.