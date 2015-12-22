LUANDA Dec 22 Angola's central bank raised its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 11 percent on Tuesday, the bank said in a statement, as the regulator looks to stem rising inflation and support the weakening kwanza currency .

The bank said monetary conditions in the economy had worsened, highlighting inflation that reached 13.29 percent in November. (Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)