GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil edges up, Wall Street rises as investors parse Trump budget
* Sterling subdued after Manchester attack (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout)
LUANDA Feb 1 Angola's central bank said on Monday it had raised its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points to 12 percent, due to a general rise in price pressures. (Writing by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Sterling subdued after Manchester attack (Adds settled oil prices; updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, May 23 U.S. President Donald Trump wants lawmakers to cut $3.6 trillion in government spending over the next decade, taking aim in an austere budget unveiled on Tuesday at healthcare and food assistance programs for the poor while boosting the military.