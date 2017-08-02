FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Angola's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 16 percent
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
IOC first-quarter profit falls 45 percent but beats estimates
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Over half of India's languages may die out in 50 years
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
Trump blames Congress for 'all-time low' in Russia ties
August 2, 2017 / 9:11 AM / 2 days ago

Angola's central bank leaves lending rate unchanged at 16 percent

1 Min Read

LUANDA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Angola's central bank kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged at 16 percent following a policy meeting on July 31, the regulator said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Bank of Angola's monetary policy committee said it was satisfied with the downward trajectory of inflation since January. Consumer price-growth slowed to 30.51 percent year-on-year in June having began the year at a rate of over 40 percent. (Writing by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)

