LISBON, July 9 Angola's foreign exchange reserves rose to $30.71 billion in May from a revised $28.54 billion in April, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website.

The central bank had earlier said reserves at the end of April stood at $27.81 billion.

Angola, Africa's second-biggest oil producer after Nigeria, depends on crude exports for over 90 percent of its foreign exchange earnings. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)