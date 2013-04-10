April 10 After securing a new five-year term
last year, Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos and his
MPLA party say a steep rise in public investment will allow them
to improve public services and diversify the economy of Africa's
No. 2 oil producer.
The MPLA won 72 percent of the vote in an election in August
last year, but political opponents and civil society activists
said the vote was not credible and one-sided.
Dos Santos, 70, has been in power for 33 years and
speculation about his plans remains rife, with Vice-President
Manuel Vicente - former head of state oil firm Sonangol - seen
as the most likely successor.
DOS SANTOS SUCCESSION PLANS
Dos Santos's promotion of Vicente to vice-president stirred
speculation of a power handover. But the president has never
referred to his political plans in public and the succession
remains the biggest question hanging over Angola's future.
Vicente is respected for his leadership at Sonangol but is a
newcomer to politics and has yet to persuade senior MPLA figures
and many ordinary Angolans that he is the best choice to succeed
Dos Santos.
What to watch:
- Comments by Dos Santos, Vicente on plans
CLAMOUR FOR BETTER WEALTH DISTRIBUTION
The MPLA has pledged to ensure a better distribution of
Angola's wealth. Election campaigns focused on an anti-poverty
drive and equal access to jobs, energy, water and education.
The government has increased public spending by over a
quarter in the 2013 budget, with a third of the total earmarked
for education, health and welfare services. But opponents have
criticised spending on defence and security, which they say
remains too high 11 years after the end of a civil war.
What to watch:
- Government implementation of distribution policies
SIGNS OF DISSATISFACTION
The election, only the third since independence from
Portugal in 1975, took place peacefully. But analysts say a
10-percentage-point drop in MPLA support and abstention of
nearly 40 percent of Angolans may signal dissatisfaction with
policies.
A youth movement has staged several anti-government protests
in the last two years. Though small in numbers, the protests
have provoked a violent clampdown by authorities, with the
latest rally in March resulting in 18 arrests.
What to watch:
- Plans for more demonstrations, government reaction
CORRUPTION
Dos Santos's government has long been accused of mismanaging
oil revenues, avoiding public scrutiny and doing too little to
fight graft. Transparency International ranks Angola among the
most corrupt countries in the world.
The appointment of one of the president's sons to the board
of a new $5 billion sovereign wealth fund in October drew
further criticism. The fund has also been criticised for not
having yet published its investment policy.
What to watch:
- Sovereign wealth fund's first investments, reporting
ECONOMIC GROWTH, DIVERSIFICATION
Increased oil output helped the southwest African state's
economy grow by 7.4 percent in 2012 and is expected to lead to
growth of 7.1 percent this year - if operators can avoid a
repeat of the technical problems seen in 2011.
Economists say a crucial task for the government is to
diversify the economy by investing in sectors such as
agriculture and mining to reduce dependence on oil revenues.
What to watch:
- Oil output growth, support for non-oil sectors
