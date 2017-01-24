LONDON Jan 24 Angola's sovereign wealth fund
will invest $180 million in the country's first deep sea water
port in Cabinda, the fund's chairman Jose Filomeno dos Santos
said on Tuesday.
The sovereign fund, known by its Portuguese acronym FSDEA,
is making the investment from its $1.1 billion infrastructure
fund, with the first phase of the port's construction expected
to be finished by the end of 2017.
"We are giving some support to kickstart the project," Dos
Santos said. "It might be used as a transhipment hub because
it's a deep sea port and one of the few in the region."
Construction at the port of Cabinda, located in a heavily
guarded territory that accounts for half the oil output from
Africa's top petroleum producer, started in 2016 with costs
totalling around $700 million.
The expectation is that the investment will yield a return
of over 10 percent on an annualised basis over an investment
horizon of 10 years.
Dos Santos said facilities at the port would include a duty
free area and a ship repair yard, which the region does not
currently have. Cabinda will also give access to the markets of
the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Around two years after the port has been in operation it is
envisaged that other investors will be invited to participate in
the port concession, which is expected to run for 30 years, he
said.
The fund had $4.755 billion under management at
end-September 2016, up from $4.56 billion at the end of the
first quarter.
(Reporting by Claire Milhench and Karin Strohecker, editing by
Ed Osmond)