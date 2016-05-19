LONDON May 19 Angola's sovereign wealth fund
increased its investments in private equity focused on
sub-Saharan Africa last year and sharply cut exposure to
developed market bonds, the fund said in a statement published
on Thursday.
The fund said it had $4.7 billion under management at the
end of last year, while audited results posted on its website
showed it had $4.88 billion at the end of 2014.
The fund, known by its Portuguese acronym FSDEA, said 58
percent of the portfolio was invested in funds holding private
equity - or unlisted securities and debt - in infrastructure,
real estate, agriculture, timber, healthcare, mining and
mezzanine capital, according to its investment update.
That is a significant increase from end-2014 private equity
exposure of 34 percent, as per FSDEA's website.
"More than half of Fundo Soberano de Angola's portfolio is
allocated to private equity investment funds, which are focused
on domestic and regional business opportunities," said the
fund's chairman Jose Filomeno dos Santos, who is the son of
long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.
"These equity investments will position FSDEA's capital
ideally to generate new sources of revenue for Angola, as well
as to support the development of new industries, beyond the
crude oil production and trading."
Almost a fifth of its investments in infrastructure projects
was allocated to projects in Angola and Kenya, the statement
said.
Investments in fixed income fell to less than a quarter of
holdings from 56 percent a year ago. These consist predominantly
of North American and European assets, FSDEA said.
Roughly half were sovereign bonds while another 19 percent
was in corporate debt issued by financial institutions.
Africa's second-largest oil exporter after Nigeria generates
40 percent of its gross domestic product from crude output, and
its economy has been hammered by the steep drop in oil price,
prompting government efforts to diversify its economy.
The $5 billion fund is still a long way from providing any
sort of significant state funding buffer to the government,
which is also in talks with the World Bank and International
Monetary Fund about possible financial assistance.
