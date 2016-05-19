(adds quotes from chairman, details)

By Karin Strohecker

LONDON May 19 Angola's sovereign wealth fund increased the amount of funds earmarked for private equity investments focused on sub-Saharan Africa last year and sharply cut exposure to developed market bonds, the fund's chairman said on Thursday.

The fund had $4.7 billion under management at the end of last year, chairman Jose Filomeno dos Santos said, while audited results posted on its website showed it had $4.88 billion at the end of 2014.

The fund, known by its Portuguese acronym FSDEA, had $2.7 billion or 58 percent of its portfolio allocated for investments in private equity - unlisted securities and debt - in infrastructure, real estate, agriculture, timber, healthcare, mining and mezzanine capital, according to dos Santos.

That is a significant increase from end-2014 private equity allocation of 34 percent, as per FSDEA's website.

So far, only $407 million had been invested in specific projects, said dos Santos, who is the son of long-ruling President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.

"We have yet to invest roughly 2.3 billion and that will happen over the next 2-3 years," dos Santos told Reuters in a interview.

He expected returns on those investments to turn positive over the same timeframe.

"We expect the figure of private equity investment to increase to $3 billion...but it will also generate future returns that will be much higher than those that we can achieve from other investments," dos Santos said.

He added that he expected at least half of those $3 billion would be invested in projects in Angola itself.

Investments in fixed income in 2015 fell to less than a quarter of holdings from 56 percent a year ago. These consist predominantly of North American and European assets, FSDEA said in a statement.

Roughly half were sovereign bonds while another 19 percent was in corporate debt issued by financial institutions.

Africa's second-largest oil exporter after Nigeria generates 40 percent of its gross domestic product from crude output, and its economy has been hammered by the steep drop in oil price, prompting government efforts to diversify its economy.

The $5 billion fund is still a long way from providing any sort of significant state funding buffer to the government, which is also in talks with the World Bank and International Monetary Fund about possible financial assistance.

Given recent low oil prices, the fund had not received any additional contributions from the government in 2015, which had also recently halted endowments to the Angolan development bank, dos Santos said. Nothing had been taken out either.

"No money has been withdrawn by the government...and we have no indication that this will happen in the near future," he said. (Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)