By Karin Strohecker
LONDON May 19 Angola's sovereign wealth fund
increased the amount of funds earmarked for private equity
investments focused on sub-Saharan Africa last year and sharply
cut exposure to developed market bonds, the fund's chairman said
on Thursday.
The fund had $4.7 billion under management at the end of
last year, chairman Jose Filomeno dos Santos said, while audited
results posted on its website showed it had $4.88 billion at the
end of 2014.
The fund, known by its Portuguese acronym FSDEA, had $2.7
billion or 58 percent of its portfolio allocated for investments
in private equity - unlisted securities and debt - in
infrastructure, real estate, agriculture, timber, healthcare,
mining and mezzanine capital, according to dos Santos.
That is a significant increase from end-2014 private equity
allocation of 34 percent, as per FSDEA's website.
So far, only $407 million had been invested in specific
projects, said dos Santos, who is the son of long-ruling
President Jose Eduardo dos Santos.
"We have yet to invest roughly 2.3 billion and that will
happen over the next 2-3 years," dos Santos told Reuters in a
interview.
He expected returns on those investments to turn positive
over the same timeframe.
"We expect the figure of private equity investment to
increase to $3 billion...but it will also generate future
returns that will be much higher than those that we can achieve
from other investments," dos Santos said.
He added that he expected at least half of those $3 billion
would be invested in projects in Angola itself.
Investments in fixed income in 2015 fell to less than a
quarter of holdings from 56 percent a year ago. These consist
predominantly of North American and European assets, FSDEA said
in a statement.
Roughly half were sovereign bonds while another 19 percent
was in corporate debt issued by financial institutions.
Africa's second-largest oil exporter after Nigeria generates
40 percent of its gross domestic product from crude output, and
its economy has been hammered by the steep drop in oil price,
prompting government efforts to diversify its economy.
The $5 billion fund is still a long way from providing any
sort of significant state funding buffer to the government,
which is also in talks with the World Bank and International
Monetary Fund about possible financial assistance.
Given recent low oil prices, the fund had not received any
additional contributions from the government in 2015, which had
also recently halted endowments to the Angolan development bank,
dos Santos said. Nothing had been taken out either.
"No money has been withdrawn by the government...and we have
no indication that this will happen in the near future," he
said.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Toby Chopra)