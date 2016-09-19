LONDON, Sept 19 Angola's sovereign wealth fund
has started investing in local state-owned farms to make them
commercially viable for producing and exporting soft
commodities, the fund's chairman Jose Filomeno dos Santos said
on Monday.
The fund, known by its Portuguese acronym FSDEA, has
recently secured a concession of seven large farms in the
country covering some 72,000 hectares, it said in a statement on
its first quarter investment update.
"We have to add new management to each of the farms,
determine which crops will be produced, expand irrigation
systems - basically making them as efficient as possible so they
can produce competitively and allow us to have products that can
compete within Angola and even outside," dos Santos told Reuters
in a telephone interview.
The farms, which currently produce oil seeds, grains and
meat, should yield a return on investment of 8 percent or more
over 10 years on an annualized basis, dos Santos said.
"Soft commodity prices are recovering, and that reflects how
the world is: a growing middle class ... that creates additional
demand. We will look at those aspects when we decide which crops
to choose."
While the FSDEA investment relates to domestic farmland,
some sovereign funds have purchased agri-businesses overseas,
while many Gulf investors have snapped up African farmland in
order to secure access to food production.
Angola aims to model the FSDEA on sovereign wealth funds
such as Singapore's Temasek, which took over a number of assets
such as the city state's port - one of the largest in the world
- that were previously held by the government.
"We are getting a wider pool of assets that were once
state-owned transferred to the sovereign wealth fund for
commercial management and which are very interesting because
they can generate a lot of revenue but also because they can
help the country in its social and economical development," dos
Santos said.
The FSDEA expects to take over more such state-owned assets
by year-end, he added, but declined to give details.
The fund had $4.56 billion under management at the end of
the first quarter of 2016, according to the statement.
FSDEA had $2.7 billion of its portfolio allocated for
investments in private equity - unlisted securities and debt -
in infrastructure, real estate, agriculture, timber, healthcare,
mining and mezzanine capital, at the end of the period.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)