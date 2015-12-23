LUANDA Dec 23 France's Total has
signed an memorandum of understanding with Angola's Sonangol, a
first step to opening fuel stations in the southern African
nation, Total told Reuters on Wednesday.
Angola, the continent's second biggest oil exporter, said in
October it is reorganising its oil sector and state-owned
Sonangol, but details about the changes have been
sparse.
Total, the largest foreign oil company producing in Angola,
said the MOU was signed by chief executive Patrick Pouyanné on
Monday and paves the way to a network of Total-branded stations
in Angola.
"In a first phase, products would be obtained through
Sonangol," said a Total spokesman.
Sonangol has a refinery in Luanda that produces 56,000
barrels per day.
The state-owned company said in a separate statement the
agreement could represent an investment of hundreds of millions
of dollars, with benefits both immediate and long term.
"This action, via a consolidated partnership between the two
companies, embodies the government's strategy to liberalise
trade in the sector," Sonangol said.
Total said it will give more detail once the shareholder
agreement with Sonangol is signed.
Angola's finances have suffered as a result of a sharp slide
in oil prices since mid-2014 as oil output represents 40 percent
of its gross domestic product.
Sonangol is under pressure to show how it is boosting the
downstream potential in Angola, which is a major producer of
crude, but does not refine enough to meet its own fuel demand.
(Reporting by Herculano Coroado; Writing by TJ Strydom, editing
by William Hardy)