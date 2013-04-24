* Says oil-rich country must cut wealth gap in next 4-5 yrs
* Sees government "genuinely committed" to improve rights
* Urges govt to tackle "continuing" abuse of DRC migrants
April 24 The United Nations' top human rights
official urged Angola's government on Wednesday to reduce the
huge disparities between rich and poor that have developed in
the oil-rich country despite considerable progress since the end
of a 27-year civil war in 2002.
Angola, which is Africa's No. 2 oil producer, has posted
rapid growth since the end of the war, but opposition parties
and rights groups have long accused President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos of doing too little to combat widespread poverty.
Speaking in the capital, Luanda, after a three-day visit,
U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay praised the
government for progress in rebuilding the country's
infrastructure and clearing thousands of landmines.
"This development has not been without controversy," she
said. "Two issues that have consistently been brought to my
attention are the huge disparities that have developed between
the richest and the poorest, and the sometimes harsh methods
used to evict people from land earmarked for development,
especially in and around Luanda."
Dos Santos, who has been in power since 1979, was easily
re-elected last year for a new five-year term during which he
has pledged to improve the distribution of Angola's vast oil
wealth.
His government says it cut poverty levels to about 39
percent of the population in 2009 from 68 percent in 2002, and
increased public spending in this year's budget by over a
quarter to help improve social conditions.
Pillay said she stressed in a meeting with Dos Santos on
Wednesday the importance of cutting the wealth disparities over
the next four or five years.
The U.N. official said the president and Cabinet ministers
accepted that problems remained and seemed genuinely committed
to improving human rights.
She said, however, that the government must tackle alleged
abuse - especially sexual abuse - of migrants by security forces
and border officials that has persisted for the past decade,
especially on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.
"During my visit to a remote border crossing in Lunda Norte,
I received indications that sexual abuse of female migrants is
continuing, as well as theft of property," Pillay said.
Recognising that the irregular entry of tens of thousands of
migrants every year, many seeking to dig illegally for diamonds,
causes major problems and that the government has the right to
deport them, she said it must do so humanely.
Pillay said other problems included implementation of laws
on freedom of expression and assembly, including the
"heavy-handed" suppression of protests, and the fact that
millions of Angolans, including 68 percent of children under
age 5, had not been listed in the national identification
registry.
