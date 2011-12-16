LISBON Dec 16 Angola's main opposition party UNITA on Friday re-elected leader Isaias Samakuva for a third term during which he will take the party into a parliamentary election scheduled for late next year, Portuguese state news agency Lusa said.

Lusa said Samakuva obtained 85.6 percent of the votes at the party congress, beating Jose Pedro Katchiungo, a former party intelligence chief who now works as a university professor, who collected 11 percent.

UNITA lost a 27-year civil war against President Jose Eduardo dos Santos' MPLA in 2002 and was then crushed in an election six years later, obtaining just 10 percent of the votes against its rival's 82 percent.

The MPLA is widely seen as favourite to win the election set for the third quarter of 2012 in Africa's second biggest oil producer after Nigeria.

A new constitution passed in 2010 eliminated the need for presidential elections, with the leader of the winning party in a parliamentary election appointed president for four years.

Samakuva has been highly critical of Dos Santos's government, accusing it of not doing enough to increase transparency, protect human rights and fight widespread poverty.

Earlier this year he accused the MPLA of rigging elections in 1992 and 2008 and of planning to do so again next year.

That raised political tensions in Luanda, with UNITA lawmakers twice walking out of parliamentary debates on the electoral law for the 2012 ballot, before reaching a deal on the matter with the MPLA last week.

Samakuva became UNITA leader in 2003, a year after the death of charismatic founder Jonas Savimbi, and won a second term in 2007, but earlier this year faced unprecedented criticism from a group of senior party members.

The so-called "Group of Reflection", composed of 12 senior figures including Abel Chivukuvuku -- who ran for party leadership in 2007 -- in July accused Samakuva of prolonging his leadership without holding a congress.

The UNITA leader reacted in September by suspending the members for 45 days, saying they had broken rules that protect party unity. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Matthew Jones)