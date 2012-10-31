BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
LISBON Oct 31 Russia's second-largest bank, VTB , is in talks with the Angolan government to manage a sovereign debt issuance of up to $2 billion for the oil-rich country, chief executive Andrei Kostin told Reuters on Wednesday.
In August, its investment banking arm managed the sale of Angola's first international bond, a $1 billion, 7-year paper through private placement. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Ed Cropley)
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.