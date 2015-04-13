LONDON, April 13 Angola's sovereign wealth fund
said on Monday it was allocating $1.4 billion to five new
vehicles that will invest in sectors such as mining, timber,
agriculture and healthcare within the country and elsewhere in
Africa.
The Fundo Soberano de Angola (FSDEA) said vehicles focused
on mining, timber and agriculture will each have $250 million to
invest, while a healthcare fund will have $400 million.
A fifth Mezzanine Investment fund is being set up to provide
financing to entrepreneurs who do not have access to traditional
debt funding, with a further $250 million, the FSDEA said.
FSDEA chief Jose Filomeno dos Santos, the eldest son of
long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, said the
investments aim to ease Angola's fiscal dependence on oil export
revenues at a time of weak energy markets.
"Given the current difficult fiscal context, these
investments are extremely opportune because they can support the
economic development required to reduce state reliance on crude
oil revenues," he said.
The new vehicles follow the launch of two similar structures
late last year, set up to back infrastructure and hotel projects
across sub-Saharan Africa with $1.6 billion of the FSDEA's
money.
This means the FSDEA has committed around 60 percent of the
$5 billion it was endowed with by the Angolan government.
(Reporting by Chris Vellacott; Editing by Janet Lawrence)