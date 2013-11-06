* Seventeen-year-old has been in jail for 2 months
* Prosecutors say slogans on T-shirts insulted Dos Santos
* Lawyer says prison conditions put health at risk
By Shrikesh Laxmidas
LUANDA, Nov 6 An Angolan teenager who has been
in prison for two months awaiting trial for insulting President
Jose Eduardo dos Santos has started a hunger strike to pressure
authorities into releasing him, his lawyer said on Wednesday.
Nito Alves, 17, was arrested on Sept. 12 for printing
slogans on T-shirts which prosecutors say insulted Dos Santos,
Africa's second longest-serving leader after Equatorial Guinea's
President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.
One of the slogans called the president "a disgusting
dictator" and the other was a quote from a local journalist
about war being necessary and urgent in Angola to bring
democracy.
"The hunger strike worries us as the situation in the jails
is not good and there are many problems, especially regarding
medical assistance, so he will suffer," Salvador Freire Santos,
one of Alves's lawyers, told Reuters.
Alves is a member of a youth movement that has held several
protests since March 2011 calling for Dos Santos to resign after
34 years at the helm of Africa's No.2 oil producer. The movement
accuses the president of suppressing Angolans' rights and not
doing enough to tackle widespread poverty.
Global rights group Amnesty International and local
activists have urged the authorities to release Alves.
Freire Santos added: "Just on Tuesday we made another
request with prosecutors for his release based on the argument
that he can only be kept detained for 45 days and should now
await trial in freedom."
Alves is at the Viana prison in the capital's suburbs, which
his lawyer said is better than the central Luanda jail where he
was held initially and where he shared cells with adult
prisoners, many of whom are convicted of multiple crimes and
deemed highly dangerous.
The lawyer said that while Angola's justice system is very
slow he expects the case to be brought to trial rapidly due to
pressure from both inside and outside Angola.
(Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Barry Moody)