LUANDA, Sept 23 Seven Angolans arrested at a
demonstration against President Jose Eduardo dos Santos last
week were released on bail on Monday, as human rights groups
complained about assaults on protesters and journalists who
cover such events.
A large police contingent confronted the protest in central
Luanda on Thursday where the seven young men were arrested on
charges of causing disturbance and putting public order at risk.
"It was ruled that there was insufficient evidence against
them," said Salvador Freire Santos, president of rights group
Associacao Maos Livres whose lawyers acted for the defence.
"There is still no formal charge against them, but the
matter will now be investigated again," he told Reuters.
The Angolan Revolutionary Movement (ARM), a political group
that says it is not affiliated with any party, has staged
several anti-government protests since 2011, including last
week's. It accuses Dos Santos, in power for the last 34 years,
of human rights abuses and mismanaging oil revenues.
Dos Santos, who secured a new five-year term last year at
elections his opponents say were unfair, has dismissed the
protests as unrepresentative of wider public opinion. His ruling
MPLA party has dominated elections since it emerged the victor
in 2002 from a 27-year civil war.
The New York-based Human Rights Watch on Monday urged the
government to end arrests and assaults on demonstrators and
journalists covering protests. The Committee to Protect
Journalists and the Angolan Journalists' Union also criticised
the crackdown.
