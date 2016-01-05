SEATTLE Jan 5 A Seattle artist has settled her
intellectual property lawsuit against pet products maker Hartz
Mountain Corp in which she claimed she was cheated out of
millions of dollars from the sale of "Angry Birds" pet toys she
designed, her attorney said on Tuesday.
A settlement notice filed in U.S. District Court in
Washington state in December said all claims against all parties
in the lawsuit had been resolved, though it did not provide
details of the settlement agreement.
Seattle artist Juli Adams sued New Jersey-based Hartz
Mountain Corp in August 2014 seeking monetary damages.
"Juli is very happy with the result," said Tony Shapiro, her
attorney. He declined to disclose the terms of the settlement,
saying they were confidential.
According to court documents, Hartz said a company
representative asked Adams in the summer of 2006 to design a
line of plush pet toys, and Adams and the company reached a
five-year licensing agreement in November of that year.
Adams argued that Hartz violated that licensing agreement
when it entered into a side deal with mobile games maker Rovio
to begin selling a line of pet toys based on characters from the
Finnish company's hugely popular "Angry Birds" video game that
came out in 2009.
In her complaint, Adams argues that she designed the "Angry
Birds" pet toy line and at some point between December 2009 and
November 2011, Hartz illegally used Adams' intellectual property
and "Angry Birds" trademark.
The company argued it had ownership of the "Angry Birds"
trademark and that the license covered Adams' drawings or
illustrations of animals.
Attorneys for Hartz did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
In December 2014, U.S. District Judge Robert Lasnik denied
Hartz's motion to dismiss the lawsuit. A jury trial had been
scheduled to begin on Jan. 4, 2016.
Hartz "unfairly and deceptively garnered millions of dollars
in profits from the work of Plaintiff," Adams' initial complaint
said. It added that a corporation "must not make lucrative side
deals that cut-out the artist for its own benefit."
(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Daniel
Wallis and Alan Crosby)