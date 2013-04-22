* All-stock deal valued at $2.48 bln
* Adds to wave of buyouts in education sector
* Shares of both companies rise about 7 pct
(Adds details from presentation, share performance)
SAO PAULO, April 22 Kroton Educacional SA
, Brazil's largest provider of undergraduate distance
learning, plans to acquire rival Anhanguera Educacional
Participacoes SA in an all-stock deal, the latest in
a wave of buyouts in the country's red-hot education sector.
According to a securities filing on Monday, Kroton will
offer 1.364 common shares for each share of Anhanguera and will
finance the acquisition by issuing 198,763,627 new shares.
Kroton shares closed Friday's session at 25.14 reais, making
the deal, which is subject to regulatory approval, worth about 5
billion reais ($2.48 billion).
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization at the combined firm, a gauge of operating profit
known as EBITDA, will reach nearly 1 billion reais in 2013,
compared with 700 million reais in 2012, according to an
investor presentation delivered by Kroton and Anhanguera
executives on Monday.
The executives said the two companies had relatively little
geographic overlap and that the combination would provide
opportunities to boost revenue growth and EBITDA margins.
Distance learning involves delivering education and instruction
to students who are not physically present in a traditional
setting such as a classroom.
Kroton shares gained 7.4 percent to 27 reais after the
announcement, while shares of Anhanguera were up 6.88 percent to
36.50 reais.
Financing the acquisition with equity may be a surprise to
some investors. Earlier this month in an interview with Reuters,
Kroton Chief Executive Rodrigo Galindo stressed the company's
desire to fund takeovers with debt.
In a statement, Anhanguera confirmed the plans.
Representatives of Kroton were not immediately available to
comment.
The wave of consolidation in Brazil's booming education
industry has been bolstered by strong demand for better-trained
workers, especially those with language skills.
In February, Abril Educação agreed to pay 877
million reais ($435.7 million) for English school Wise Up, its
third language-related deal since September 2011. Last year,
private-equity funds Actis LLP and H.I.G. Capital LLC purchased
two language schools in Brazil.
Companies in the sector have won over investors as President
Dilma Rousseff's vow to work closely with private companies to
boost education coverage and quality has been seen as a boon for
profits.
Kroton shares are up 17.5 percent this year, while
Anhanguera shares have risen 5.6 percent, compared with a 12
percent drop in the benchmark Bovespa stock index.
($1 = 2.013 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Vivian Pereira; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn, Grant McCool and John Wallace)