SAO PAULO May 7 Kroton Educacional SA
and Anhanguera Educacional Participações SA
, which last year agreed to merge to form the world's
largest for-profit education company, agreed on Wednesday to
change the terms of their deal to overcome some market and
regulatory hurdles.
In a joint securities filing, Kroton agreed to offer
0.30970293 of its own stock for one share of Anhanguera, down
from a 0.4548-to-1 ratio when the merger was announced in April
last year.
Although both companies said on Feb. 28 that terms would not
change, a surge in shares of Anhanguera since the merger was
disclosed were making the deal expensive for Kroton.
Shares of Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based Kroton rose 3.4
percent, while those for Valinhos, Brazil-based Anhanguera
soared almost 7 percent. Kroton shares have gained more than 80
percent since last May, compared with 19 percent for Anhanguera
- making the former swap ratio too onerous for the former.
Management for the companies will discuss the decision with
investors on a conference call later on Wednesday.
Should the companies combine, they would form a corporation
which would be the No. 1 for-profit company by market value in
the world, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Kroton offered to buy Anhanguera in April last year in an
all-stock deal, creating a company with over 1 million students
and with a market capitalization close to $6 billion. The
transaction is also facing some opposition from Brazil's
antitrust watchdog, known as Cade, whose councilors voiced
concern that the combination could hamper competition in the
market.
The deal represented a peak in a wave of consolidation in
Brazil's burgeoning education market. A growing portion of the
country's middle class enroll in private universities to qualify
them for better jobs, luring attention and heavy investment from
foreign companies including Pearson Plc and Laureate
Education Inc.
Kroton also agreed to distribute up to 100 percent of net
income as dividend payouts through the first quarter of this
year, setting a cap of 483 million reais ($217 million), the
filing added.
($1 = 2.23 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Cesar Bianconi;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and W Simon)