TOKYO Dec 13 Japan's Asahi Group Holdings Ltd
has agreed to buy five eastern European beer brands
from Anheuser-Busch InBev for about 900 billion yen
($7.8 billion) in a deal to be announced as early as Tuesday,
the Nikkei business daily said.
Asahi declined to comment.
Anheuser-Busch InBev had agreed to sell the brands, which
include the Czech market leader Pilsner Urquell, Poland's Tyskie
and Lech and Hungary's Dreher, to help get clearance from
competition regulators for its $100 billion takeover of
SABMiller.
Asahi has already bought SABMiller's Western European brands
Peroni and Grolsch, and a source had told Reuters Asahi was a
favourite to buy the Eastern European brands given its existing
global distribution channels.
($1 = 115.0500 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)