RPT-Norway races Australia to fulfil Japan's hydrogen society dream
* Australia hopes to export the fuel extracted from brown coal
AMSTERDAM Feb 26 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA : * Reports fourth quarter and full year 2013results * Ab inbev- EBITDA grew 8.1% in FY 2013 to 17 188 million usd, with a margin of 39.8 pct * Ab inbev- ab inbev board proposes a final dividend of 1.45 EUR per share, * Ab inbev- normalized earnings per share (EPS) grew by 9.1 pct to $4.91 in FY 2013 from $4.50 in FY 2012 * Ab inbev Q4 revenue $11.71 billion versus Reuters poll consensus of $11.765 billion * Ab inbev Q4 normalised EBITDA $5.19 billion versus Reuters poll consensus of $4.939 billion * Ab inbev sees improvement in trend of US industry volumes compared to 2013 * Ab inbev Q4 total volumes 110 million hectolitres versus Reuters poll consensus of 111 million * Ab inbev sees expect a year of solid industry volume growth in China * Ab inbev says revenue per hl to grow organically in line with inflation, on a constant geographic basis * Ab inbev Q4 EPS $1.54 per share versus Reuters poll consensus $1.26 per share * Ab inbev says expects cos per Hl to increase organically by low single digits, on a constant geographic basis
* Australia hopes to export the fuel extracted from brown coal
NEW YORK, April 28 Don't look for the outperformance of growth stocks to fade any time soon, as long as corporate earnings continue to improve and hopes remain for stronger economic growth.