MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi boosted by civil servant perk restoration, Egypt corrects
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
Dec 24 Anhui Ankai Automobile Co Ltd
* Says gets regulatory approval for assets acquisition via share issue, shares to resume trade on Dec 25
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1zxtGbj
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* General market confidence lifted, volume jumps to 7-week high
April 23 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co :