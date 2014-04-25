Target slashes CEO pay package after bleak year
May 1 Target Corp's Chief Executive Brian Cornell took a sharp cut in compensation after the company failed to meet financial goals in a year marred by declines in sales and share price.
April 25 Anhui Xinhua Media Co Ltd
* Says Q1 net profit up 12.8 percent y/y at 203.7 million yuan ($32.60 million)
* Kraft heinz co - oscar mayer hot dog now has no by-products, no added nitrates or nitrites and no artificial preservatives in their meat Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: