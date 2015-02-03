BRIEF-Ausnutria Dairy Corp posts says qtrly profit attributable RMB65.0 million
* For three months ended 31 march 2017, group recorded revenue of RMB751.3 million, representing an increase of RMB174.8 million
Feb 3 Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to acquire Germany's Wegu Holding GmbH for 95 million euros ($107.64 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1D8GyFz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* For three months ended 31 march 2017, group recorded revenue of RMB751.3 million, representing an increase of RMB174.8 million
* Q1 revenue of 3.3 million naira versus 341.4 million naira year ago