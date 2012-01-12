HONG KONG Jan 12 Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd said it expected net profit in 2011 to jump more than 80 percent, using Chinese accounting standards.

In a filing with the Hong Kong bourse, the Chinese cement producer said steady growth in prices and sales volume of its products had led to the increase in profit.

It posted net profit of 6.17 billion yuan in 2010 in accordance with Chinese accounting standard.

In a separate statement, China Railway Construction Corp Ltd estimated its profit for 2011 to increase by over 50 percent, because losses from the Mecca Light Rail Project had adversely affected 2010 profits.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)