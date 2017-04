MILAN, July 9 Italian asset manager Anima Holding said on Wednesday it had recorded net inflows of around 470 million euros ($641 million) in June, reaching a year to date amount of around 5 billion euros.

Total assets under management stood at 53.46 billion euros at the end of June, up 29 percent from the same period the previous year, Anima said in a statement.

