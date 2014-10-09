BRIEF-Euro Kapital YO Q1 revenue down at 75.3 mln lira
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
MILAN Oct 9 Italian asset manager Anima said on Thursday its net inflows in September stood at around 340 million euros($434 million), bringing overall inflows in the first nine months of the year to around 6.5 billion euros.
Total assets under management were more than 55.6 billion euros at the end of September, the company said. (1 US dollar = 0.7831 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Q1 revenue of 75.3 million lira ($21.06 million) versus 107.8 million lira year ago
* Honest Rise to acquire Even Value shares and assign all rights and title to shareholders' loan for HK$21.3 million Source text (http://bit.ly/2p9nDIB) Further company coverage: