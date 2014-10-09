MILAN Oct 9 Italian asset manager Anima said on Thursday its net inflows in September stood at around 340 million euros($434 million), bringing overall inflows in the first nine months of the year to around 6.5 billion euros.

Total assets under management were more than 55.6 billion euros at the end of September, the company said. (1 US dollar = 0.7831 euro) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)