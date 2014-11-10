MILAN Nov 10 Italian asset manager Anima
Holding said on Monday it had net inflows of 374
million euros ($467 million) in October, bringing the overall
figure so far this year to 6.9 billion euros.
"The last quarter of the year begins with a very positive
figure for net inflows, mainly due to retail clients," CEO Marco
Carreri said in a statement.
Anima's total assets under management at the end of October
were 55.7 billion euros, up around 24 percent year-on-year.
(1 US dollar = 0.8003 euro)
(Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini)