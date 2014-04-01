BRIEF-Randolph Bancorp Inc Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Randolph Bancorp, Inc. Announces first quarter 2017 financial results
MILAN, April 1 The initial public offering of Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, has been fully covered two days after it started, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.
The IPO of up to 55 percent of the company, with a price range of 3.5-4.5 euros per share, ends on April 10.
"The offer has been covered," said the source.
Anima declined to comment. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Luca Trogni)
ABUJA, April 25 Nigeria's central bank sold $25 million on Tuesday in its first day of offering foreign exchange to investors and exporters, it said in a statement.