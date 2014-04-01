MILAN, April 1 The initial public offering of Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, has been fully covered two days after it started, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The IPO of up to 55 percent of the company, with a price range of 3.5-4.5 euros per share, ends on April 10.

"The offer has been covered," said the source.

Anima declined to comment. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Luca Trogni)