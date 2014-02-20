MILAN Feb 20 Anima Holding, which controls
Italian fund manager Anima SGR, is aiming to sell 55 percent of
the group on the Milan stock market, three two sources close to
the operation said on Thursday.
"The float will be 55 percent before the exercise of any
greenshoe option," one of the sources said, adding shareholders
had decided to increase the float from what had originally been
planned because of market demand.
Sources told Reuters earlier this week Anima was looking to
list up to 40 percent.
A second source said the greenshoe, or over-allotment
option, would be 15 percent of the overall offer, which will be
a sale of existing shares by current stakeholders.
Italian private equity Clessidra owns 37 percent of Anima
Holding. Other shareholders include Italian bank Banca Popolare
di Milano and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
.
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Massimo Gaia, writing by
Stephen Jewkes)