MILAN, March 18 Italy's Anima Holding, which controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, could have an equity value of up to 1.45 billion euros ($2 billion) after an initial public offering of up to 55 percent of its capital, UBS said in a report for investors.

UBS, which is one of the joint global coordinators in the IPO, said the equity value - excluding debt - of Anima Holding was between 1.174 billion and 1.447 billion euros.

On Monday a report for investors by Banca IMI, another joint global coordinator, said Anima Holding had an equity value of 1.057-1.306 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Stephen Jewkes)