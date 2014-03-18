MILAN, March 18 Italy's Anima Holding, which
controls Italian fund manager Anima SGR, could have an equity
value of up to 1.45 billion euros ($2 billion) after an initial
public offering of up to 55 percent of its capital, UBS said in
a report for investors.
UBS, which is one of the joint global coordinators in the
IPO, said the equity value - excluding debt - of Anima Holding
was between 1.174 billion and 1.447 billion euros.
On Monday a report for investors by Banca IMI,
another joint global coordinator, said Anima Holding had an
equity value of 1.057-1.306 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7180 Euros)
(Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, editing by Stephen Jewkes)