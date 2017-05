SAO PAULO Oct 3 Brazilian for-profit education company GAEC Educação SA on Monday disclosed the terms of two acquisitions valued at 24 million reais ($7.5 million), according to a regulatory filing.

GAEC, commonly referred to as Ánima Educação, said in the filing that it acquired 100 percent of privately owned local peers Eurolatino Participações Ltda and Instituto Politécnico Ltda. ($1 = 3.2083 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Daniel Flynn)