BRIEF-IGD Q1 net profit up at EUR 14.3 mln
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
MILAN, April 10 Italy's postal service Poste Italiane may consider buying Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena's 10.3 percent stake in asset manager Anima but such a purchase is not a priority, a source close to the matter said on Friday.
"It's a possibility but right now the company has different priorities," the source told Reuters.
Anima rose 7.5 percent on Friday on press speculation the postal service could buy a stake in the company and start selling products at its 14,000 branches all over Italy.
Anima declined to comment. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Luca Trogni and Danilo Masoni)
* Q1 NET PROFIT EUR 14.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 12.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
LONDON/MILAN/MADRID, May 9 Italian toll road operator Atlantia is planning to submit a takeover bid for Spanish rival Abertis within days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Tuesday, hoping to bridge differences over price that have held up negotiations in the past few weeks.